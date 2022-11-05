Williamsport — Steve E. Smith, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his home in Williamsport.

He was born in Williamsport on October 9, 1947, the son of the late Glenn E. and Jeanne (Legaye) Smith. Steve was a graduate of Williamsport High School in 1965 and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He later obtained a degree in Construction Design Technology at the former Williamsport Area Community College. He was married to the late Rhonda (Stephens) for 10 years before her passing on September 28, 2012.

Steve was a member the Sons of Italy Lodge # 2786, American Legion Post #1, and was very active with Veteran’s Affairs. He volunteered and attended many local veterans’ events, including maintaining veterans’ flags at Wildwood Cemetery. He worked at Lezzer Lumber as a Contractor Salesman for over 21 years and served on the board for the West Branch Builders Association for many of those years. Steve enjoyed remodeling homes and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting and music events. He coached Little League Baseball and Pop Warner football. As a lifelong baseball fan, he was a season ticket holder for the Williamsport Crosscutters. Steve loved going out to breakfast at Dolly’s Diner and valued the relationships he formed with their staff and other patrons.

Steve is survived by a son, Kevin (Kira) Smith, Elizabethtown; four daughters, Diane (Luke) Franzen, South Williamsport; Michele Rider, Lemoyne; Leigh Anne Lottridge, Madison, Wisconsin; and Kerry Peete, Springhill, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Jack and Erik Franzen, Lainie Wright, Madison and Brennan Peete, Elizabeth and Logan Smith, Ashley McNaughton; a sister, Norma (Lindsay) Wood, Williamsport; and former wife and friend Dottie (Jim) Lewis.

In addition to his wife and parents, Steve is preceded in death by a brother, Kim Smith.

A visitation will be held from 1 - 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth Street, Williamsport where the celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. A private burial ceremony will take place at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville for immediate family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Tunnels to Towers.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

