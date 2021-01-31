Exchange -- Stephen W. Shupp, Sr., 67, of Exchange passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born October 5, 1953 in Danville, he was the son of the late Franklin L. and Isabel M. (Sechler) Shupp. On February 13, 1981, he married the former Linda K. Sumy and together they have celebrated 39 years of marriage.

Stephen was a 1971 graduate of Warrior Run High School and a 1975 graduate of Cornell University with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture. While at Cornell he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

He was a member of the Montour County Planning Commission, North Montour Sportsman Club, where he was a former president, and a life member of the NRA. He was also a member of the Exchange Hunting Club where he was currently the secretary and treasurer, and was the director of the Upper Chillisquaque Cemetery. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville where in the past he had served on the church council.

Stephen partnered with his parents at Minnie Lou Farms growing livestock and row crops. He also worked for Corporate H&R Block in Montoursville, and was a manager at H&R Block for L&N Masser, Danville, until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda Shupp, at home are two children: Mandy M. Singer and her husband Maruf of York Springs; and Stephen W. Shupp, Jr. and his wife Cortney of Danville; four grandchildren: Astin and Addison Singer and Cole and Isabella Shupp; a sister, Carolyn S. Bieber and her husband Jeff of Turbotville; and an aunt, Sandra Rishel and her husband Paul of Turbotville, and a large extended family.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville where the funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Erwin C. Roux, his pastor, will officiate and burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life service and will be announcing the arrangements in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 277, Turbotville, PA 17772, or to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

