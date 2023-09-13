Duboistown, Pa. — Stephen S. “Steve” Wright, 73, of Duboistown passed away suddenly Sunday, September 10, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen E. (Fleeger) Wright, whom he loved to the moon and back.

Born January 19, 1950 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Sterling and Vivian (Hauser) Wright.

Steve was a 1968 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Steve was a gifted mechanic with a passion for both racecars and classic cars. He took his love of repairing cars and started his own business in 1978, Wright’s Auto Sales which he owned and operated for 20 years. Even after ‘retirement,’ Steve continued to follow his passion in the auto industry as a full-time mechanic.

Steve was a hardworking family man who enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. His selflessness shone through his daily life, as he would do anything for his family and friends and constantly put others before himself.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Travis Wright (Shelly) of Montoursville, Nicholas Wright of South Williamsport, and Angela Butler (Rob Shannon) of Williamsport; and 6 grandchildren, Cameron (Lily Day), Jailen, Carter, Kane, Chase, and Kaylee.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law James and Carol Harder; as well as an infant sister, Susan.

A funeral service to honor Steve’s life will be held 6 p.m. Friday, September 15 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday at Sanders.

Online condolences may be made on Steve’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.