DuBoistown -- Stephen R. "Steve" Shaffer, 78, of DuBoistown passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Helen H. (Heiser) Shaffer.

Born March 21, 1942 in Bloomsburg, he was a son of the late William R. and Florence C. (Force) Shaffer.

Steve was a 1960 graduate of South Williamsport High School and attended Lycoming College. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army Reserves. Steve began his working career in retail at J.P.&M. Furniture in 1957 where he became manager in 1973 until they closed. He then opened Willard's Battery in 1981 and was current owner and operator with his son.

Steve was a member of the Republican League, VFW Post 7863 DuBoistown, DuBoistown Borough Council, served as chairman of the Lycoming County Republican Committee, and served on the South Williamsport School Board as president for many years.

He enjoyed playing cards, antiquing and spent many years in politics. Most of all Steve enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Stephen R. Shaffer (Karen Walters) of DuBoistown; a daughter, Stacey S. Bray (Scott) of Bridgewater, N.J.; two grandchildren, Madison and John 'Jack' Bray; two step grandchildren, Kolby and Konner Lohman; and three brothers, David Shaffer (Marianne) of New Jersey, William Shaffer (Patricia) of Colorado, and John Shaffer of Pennsylvania.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, November 12 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stephen's name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

