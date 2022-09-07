Lock Haven — Stephen N. Eyer, 79, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven.

He was born November 4, 1942 to the late Mary “Mame” Poorman and Calvin “Bill” Eyer of Castanea.

Steve was a 1960 graduate of Lock Haven High School where he met his wife Judith Eyer who preceded him in death in 2016. After high school he served in the USMC and later in life attended the Williamsport Area Community College where he earned a certificate in welding. He was employed by Berwick Forge and Fabricating, Piper Aircraft, and Northrop Grumman. He retired from welding early to join his wife Judy in owning and operating Eyer’s Café in downtown Lock Haven, from which they both retired together.

He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Yoxheimer, son-in-law Robert Yoxheimer, and grandson, Seth Yoxheimer, all of Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

