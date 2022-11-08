Montoursville — Stephen M. Bair, 69, of Montoursville passed away peacefully at his home Monday, October 31, 2022.
Steve was born April 10, 1953, a son of Kenneth & Mildred (Rupert) Bair. Steve loved life. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing on his laptop, going for walks, sitting on the porch swing enjoying nature, and listening to music.
Steve’s survivors include: his fiancée, Sharon “Sherry” Kline; a son, Jason Bair; his fiancés daughter, Bobbi Kline; and two sisters Darlene Mitcheltree and Kristina Harman.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Keith Bair.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation and Funeral Home, 500 West 4Th Street Williamsport, PA 17740 from 2 – 4 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home.