Muncy — Stephen L. Sanner, 65, of Muncy passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his home.

Stephen was born on October 30, 1956 in Muncy. Stephen married Jodie L. Fry on January 31, 1975 and shared 47 years of marriage.

Steve was one of a kind to say the least. He was full of humor, many limericks, and so many jokes (yes, even some dad jokes to humor his grandkids). Those who knew Steve know that he enjoyed spending his free time going on long rides on his Harley Davidson Fat Boy with Jodie and his friends. Those bib overalls were hard to miss! He was a hard worker who worked long hours at Lycoming Silica Sand of Montoursville, and then worked on buses and dump trucks at his home garage. Steve always wanted to provide for his family and spoil his grandkids, which he succeeded in doing. Even after Steve’s health began to decline some years ago, he remained the kind of guy that would give you the shirt off his back if you showed up to his house and needed one. He would be seen on many sunny days riding his golf cart or mowing the grass around his house and pretty much down the entire road. That sums up who he was: giving, thoughtful, friendship worthy, and one great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Steve is survived by his wife, Jodie (Fry); a daughter, Jennifer L. (Brian) DeSanto, of Montoursville; three granddaughters, Kara Sanner, Jenna and Gianna DeSanto; and one grandson, Niccolo DeSanto. He has four brothers whom he shared many great times with: Kevin (Robin) Sanner, of Muncy, Michael (Nicki) Sanner, of Muncy, Jeffrey (Julie) Sanner, of Pennsdale, and John (Toni) Sanner, Jr., of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He has several loving nephews and nieces who will miss him very much.

Stephen was preceded in death by a son, Jason Lee Sanner, on February 29, 2008, and two brothers, Roger and Barry Sanner. We hope they all had one hell of a reunion over the weekend.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Sanner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.