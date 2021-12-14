Hughesville -- Stephen John Torelli, Sr., 74, of Hughesville passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at UPMC Williamsport.

Stephen was born May 28, 1947 in Philadelphia and is the son of the late Albert Fracis and the late Nancy (Iacabacci) Torelli.

Stephen served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed giving to the poor and the needy. His other passions were fishing, hunting and cutting firewood. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time in church to deepen his faith.

He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie R. Torelli-Centeno of Sicklerville, N.J.; 3 sons, Stephen J. Torelli, Jr., Richard S. Torelli both of Philadelphia, Michael S. Torelli of Hughesville; a brother, Ronald Torelli of Philadelphia, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his spouse, Denise Benyacko.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, with Rev. Glenn E. McCreary officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Friday.

In Stephen’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus Counsel 12962, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, Pa 17756 or to Sun Lighthouse, 130 Carpenter St. Muncy, PA 17756.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

