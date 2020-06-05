Williamsport -- Stephen J. Lucasi, 93, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He was born in Shamokin on March 24, 1927, son of Stephen Lucchesi and Victoria (Nardi) Lucchesi.

He graduated from Williamsport High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He later attended the Philadelphia School of Design on the GI bill.

Both he and his wife were owners of Lucasi Display in downtown Williamsport for over 50 years, owned and managed the Lucasi Building and the Center City Building. He served the city of Williamsport as a City Council member and two terms as Mayor in the 1980’s. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, the former Frances V. Baier, son Stephen J. Lucasi Jr., sister Norma Kappen, brother Joseph Lucchesi.

Surviving are his children, Jean (Joseph) Reidy, Victoria Lucasi (Greg), Allan (Sharon) Lucasi and daughter-in-law Barbara Lucasi. Grandchildren Eric & Ian Sauers, Ana Jean (John) Yevonishon, Marie (Sean) Sweeney, Stephen P. Lucasi, Dylan and Keith Allegretti, Chloe (David) Bjorkland, Valerie and Allan Lucasi Jr., Great grandchildren John, Claire and Jake Yevonishon, Scarlett and Genevieve Sweeney and Ian Bjorkland.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation services, 133 E 3rd St. Williamsport, on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St. Williamsport, with his pastor, Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating, followed by burial in Wildwood Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.