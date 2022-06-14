Williamsport — Stephen Edward Szekely, 60, of Williamsport went to be with his Lord and Savior at 11:28 a.m. on June 11, 2022 after suffering a sudden medical emergency at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born March 15, 1962 in Shamokin, he was the son of the late Daniel and Albina Szekely (Kuklinski). He was a 1980 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. He worked for Brodart in Williamsport for 7 years, Springs Window Fashions in Montgomery for 13 years, and finally Conagra Foods in Milton for 11 years.

On October 26, 1985, he married his loving wife Carol Louise Szekely (Bradbury) at Annunciation Church (now St. Joseph The Worker Parish) in Williamsport where he attended regularly.

He loved the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers! He loved working outside in the yard, and took pride in taking care of his car. He loved animals, especially his cats Lucky and Ally. He loved seafood, especially clams! He enjoyed going to buffets and casino trips to Foxwoods in Connecticut and Atlantic City. He had a favorite penny slot machine called “Double Easy Money.” He loved keeping track of weather forecasts and keeping up on the news. He was a devout Catholic and his faith was extremely important to him. He was most proud of his daughter Lindsay Marie Frederick, who bloomed into a successful young adult through his guidance. He always wanted the best for her and loved her with all of his heart. She was his pride and joy. He loved his sisters very much. He was a hardworking, kind, and gentle soul who loved life. He was very loving and giving. He had a great sense of humor. He loved listening to music, especially the Oldies.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife and daughter are his sisters- Christine Szekely-Zdun (Pittsburgh), Sharon Szekely-McElroy (Williamsport), Sandra Szekely-Harmon (Nazareth, Pa.) and Angela Szekely-Williams and her husband Michael (Milford). Cousin Joseph Savidge (Coal Township). Aunts Janet Labuski (Sunnyside) and Suzanne Adams (Elysburg); nieces Theresa Beachel (Milton), Angela Beachel (Watsontown), Claire Harmon (Nazareth, Pa.), Hannah Williams (Milford), and Krysia Ralston (Pittsburgh); Nephews Richard Zdun (Williamsport), Tim (Williamsport) and Andy McElroy (Montoursville), and Hunter Williams (Milford).

Services will be private, held at the family’s discretion at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Stephen’s name may be made to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate Memorial Program, 5455 North High St. Columbus, OH 43214.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

