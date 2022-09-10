Williamsport — Stephen E. Wolf, age 66, unexpectedly passed away at his home on September 7, 2022.

Stephen was born on March 13, 1956, the son of the late Charles and Cecilia (Wetzel) Wolf.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Janet E. Wolf. Stephen was a 1974 graduate of Williamsport High School, and ran a carpentry business for over 30 years. Stephen enjoyed woodworking and fixing things. He enjoyed remodeling and was always eager to lend a hand to a friend or family member with construction projects. Stephen was known for being witty and enjoyed making lighthearted jokes. He was great at telling stories, especially comical ones to his kids growing up. Stephen loved his two Labradors, Jackson and Riley. Although he loved his children and grandchildren very much, he deeply missed the love of his life, Janet, since her passing in 2016. Family can take peace in the fact that Stephen has now been reunited with his dear wife.

Stephen is survived by three children, Adam M. Wolf, of Williamsport, Amanda M. (Kevin) Eldred, of New Wilmington, Pa., and Amy M. (Allan) Colwell, of Volant, Pa. Stephen was a proud grandfather to four grandchildren, Caden and Colson Eldred, and Colton and Olivia Colwell. Stephen is also survived by siblings Joan Keifer of Williamsport, and Charles (Debby) Wolf of Lexington, South Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at Crouse Funeral Home, 133 East Third Street, Williamsport, on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at the same location at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Woodward Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport PA 17701.

To share a fond memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

