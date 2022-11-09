Hughesville — Stephen E. “Rancky” Ranck, 66, of Hughesville died unexpectedly on Friday, November 4, 2022 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born October 16, 1956 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late James and Ruth (O’Dell) Ranck.

Stephen attended Williamsport Area School District. He was a very skilled mechanic and also worked on the gas lines for several years. Stephen was a handyman and jack of all trades.

Rancky was a man that literally would drop what he was doing to help his family or a friend in need. A darn good man that would give the shirt off his back for you, even if it was the only shirt he owned. Shoot, he would rather freeze than allow someone he loved and cared for to do so. He was a man with 1,000 trinkets. In the middle of the woods and need a toothpick? He had one. How about a q-tip? We can guarantee he had one of them too.

There are no words to adequately portray just how very much he will be missed.

Rancky enjoyed his many friendships and looked forward to socializing with a “cocktail” at Lindauer’s Tavern, Hughesville.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick R. and Bobbi Ranck, of Hughesville, and Nathan E. and Elicia Ranck, of Dewart; three sisters, Becky Charles, of Muncy, Phoebe Eagleson, of Barbours, and Virginia Baker, of Muncy; two brothers, Robert Ranck, of Georgia, and Timothy Ranck, of Millville; and four grandchildren, Deonda Ranck, Dustin Halchin, Braydon Ranck, and Huxley Ranck.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four brothers, Andy, Dennis, John, and Richard Ranck.

The family is planning a celebration of life to be held on Saturday, November 26 at the Hughesville Fire Hall, 30 South Railroad St., Hughesville, starting at 12 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Stephen’s memory may be made to Grenoble Funeral Home, 121 S. Main St. Muncy, PA 17756, to help defray expenses.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Ranck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

