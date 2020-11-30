Hughesville -- Stephen E. “Lone Wolf” Wilcox, 67, of Hughesville died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his daughter’s home.

Born February 17, 1953 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Sylvester Wilcox and Cynthia “Cinnie” (Kiess) Thompson, Sr.

Steve attended Muncy High School. Following high school, he served honorably in the United States Air Force.

He drove for Smith Trucking and worked for LDI, Pennsdale. Most recently Steve worked for Blaise Alexander and as a butcher for Weis Markets.

Steve was a member of A.B.A.T.E. and a former member of the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 V.F.W. and Roland Ritter American Legion Post 268, both of Muncy.

In his free time, he loved playing horseshoes and riding his motorcycle. Steve loved wolves, Elvis, and his bird, Sonny.

Surviving are three daughters, Nicole Rupert, of Bloomsburg, Laura Crooks and Lisa Wheal and her husband, Matthew, all of Muncy; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild, who all affectionately called him “Cowboy Pop Pop” and his longtime girlfriend, Mary Rooker, of Muncy.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step father, Carl Thompson, and his brother, Charles Scott Wilcox.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 3 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Burial with full military honors will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Steve’s memory be made to Grenoble Funeral Home to help defray funeral costs, through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in his memory.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.