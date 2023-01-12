Williamsport, Pa. — Stephen D. Moore, III, 33, of Williamsport was called home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Williamsport on April 19, 1989 to the late Stephen D. Moore, Jr. and Sheila (Henry) Brown of Williamsport.

Stephen was Christian by faith. He was a great athlete, participating in the Original Little League, he really honed his skills as a baseball player. Stephen became an excellent first baseman.

In addition to his mother, Sheila, Stephen is survived by a fiancé, Amy Young of Williamsport; two daughters, Anasia Johnson of Philadelphia; and Braelynn Moore of Williamsport; Stephen was expecting another child on the way; a brother, Isaiah White of Williamsport; a sister, Cambria White of Williamsport; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Bottenfield of Montoursville; maternal grandfather; Curt (Patricia) Henry of Williamsport; several cousins, and a canine companion and fur baby, Ruby.

Preceding Stephen in death in addition to his father, Stephen, Jr., are: a brother, Aaron Moore, who passed away in 2013; paternal grandmother, Darlene Peoples and paternal grandfather, Stephen D. Moore, Sr.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Third Street United Methodist Church, 931 E. Third Street, Williamsport. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Behrens officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Moore, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

