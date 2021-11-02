Williamsport -- Stephanie J. Laielli, age 64, of Williamsport died Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born November 4, 1956 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John S. and Betty L. (Twigg) Laielli. Stephanie was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren making crafts.

Surviving is a daughter, Tabitha Laielli of Williamsport; a son, Michael Laielli and fiancé Kelly McAndrew, of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Destiny Baker, Gaige Falk, Jasmin Laielli, Destiny McAndrew; a great grandchild, Alana Baker; two brothers, Steven Laielli of Williamsport, Jeff Laielli of Millville, and her companion of many years Michael Angst, with whom she resided.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Laielli in 1977.

In keeping with Stephanie’s wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family.

