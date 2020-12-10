Williamsport -- Stella A. Konkle, 99, formerly of Williamsport, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at Falls Run Nursing Home in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Born October 15, 1921 in Morris, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Sherant Augustine.

Stella retired as a clerk from Jones Specialty Shop after ten years of service.

She is survived by her children, James Konkle (Theresa) of Williamsport, Joanne Glace (Richard) of Jersey Shore, David Konkle of Williamsport, Mary Woltz (Charles) of Williamsport, Barbara Bartholomew (William) of Fredericksburg, Virginia (with whom she resided with the past 7 years) and Richard Konkle (Deborah) of Bloomsburg; a sister, Terry Tangredi of Jupiter, Florida; 16 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband George E. Konkle, four brothers and seven sisters.

Stella always put God and Family above all else

A public service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com