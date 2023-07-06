Watsontown, Pa. — Stanley Russell, Jr., 89, of Watsontown went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2023 at his home after suffering in pain for many years.

He was born in Milton on December 24, 1933 as the son of the late Stanley and Mary Erb Russell.

Stanley was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School and worked for A&P Tea Company until he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving honorably from 1954 to 1956. He later returned home and worked for A&P until they closed and worked for Fetter’s Meat Market for 43 years until retiring at the age of 85.

He became a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, rural Watsontown, where he served as the Sunday School Superintendent, was on Church Council, and was an Acolyte until his health forced him to retire at the age of 89.

He married the former Barbara Felix at St. John’s Lutheran Church on July 28, 1956, who survives, they would have celebrated 67 years of marriage at the end of the month. Also surviving are his two daughters: Stephanie (Larry) Young, and Crystal (Luther) Gutshall; two grandsons: Derek and Zackary; one great-grandson: Skylar, all of Watsontown; and many nephews and nieces.

There will be a visitation from 9:30 until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown, with Rev. Steven Middernacht officiating. Burial will follow in Delaware Run Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware Run Cemetery, c/o Debra Heater, 824 Oakes Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777.

The family wishes to thank Patrick and the Evangelical Team of Hospice for their great care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown.

