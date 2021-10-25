Lock Haven -- Stanley R. Zimmerman, 91, of Lock Haven passed away on October 23, 2021 at the Williamsport Home where he had been residing.

He was born in Lock Haven to Jacob H. and Rose Greenberg Zimmerman.

Stanley was a 1948 graduate of Lock Haven High School and a 1952 graduate of Penn State. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. Stanley worked at Zimmerman Brothers for 25 years and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 10 years, retiring in 1993. Stanley was a lifetime member of the Lock Haven Elks, Sons of Italy, Castanea Fire Company and a lifetime member of the Beth Yehuda Synagogue. He was united in marriage to the former Eleanor Levitt. They shared 58 years of marriage at the time of her death in 2013.

Stanley enjoyed listening to music of all genres. He had a keen ear and an extensive knowledge of classical music. He could recall various composers and symphonies by listening to their works. Survivors include a son; Stuart (Ann) Zimmerman, two daughters; Cheryl (Sandi, deceased) Zimmerman, Laurie (Larry) Lew, Five grandchildren; Eric Lew, Sarah Lew, Harry Zimmerman, Madeline Zimmerman and Jack Zimmerman.

Private burial will be held at the Beth Yehuda Cemetery, Lock Haven. Donations in his memory can be made to the Millbrook Playhouse, the Ross Library, or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being completed by the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Facebook page.

