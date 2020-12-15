Cogan Station -- Stanley O. "Stan" Brass, 71, of Cogan Station passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Muncy.

Surviving is his wife of 29 years Ruth Lorraine (Simcox).

Born June 11, 1949, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Clyde and Mildred (Knight) Brass.

Stan was a Williamsport Area High School graduate and attended Delaware Valley University. He was the owner of Cogan Valley Farms Inc. until his retirement. Stan enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife is his sister Ellen K. Brass, of Cogan Station and many friends.

A memorial service to honor the life of Stan will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Stan's name to the Geisinger Medical Center c/o the Cancer Center 100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

