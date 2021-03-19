Hanover -- Stanley H. Kaplan of Hanover passed away March 16, 2021 at York Hospital surrounded by his wife, Judy, and their three children, Benjamin, Tamara (Breck) and Elyse Berkman (Dan).

He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Edda, Iris, Josephine and Zazie; and sister, Joann Ackerman (Richard).

Stanley was born on September 2, 1944, son of the late Edward and Sara (Staver) Kaplan of Williamsport. He began his career building Chinook helicopters at Boeing Aircraft in Philadelphia, but his love of trucks and strategy of open road led him back to Williamsport to work for the family business, Kaplan Bros. Steel Drums, as a driver. He took over the business in the late 1960s and ran it until 1997, when he joined the team at Staiman Bros.

Known for his laid-back demeanor, warm-heartedness and dry sense of humor, Stanley was known as a Class-A Mensch. He put so much goodwill into the world that when you mention his name, those who knew him all have a story about Stan.

He had a smile that was both loving and mischievous, all framed by his salt-and-pepper beard. He was a quiet, observational guy, but when he spoke, you listened. His family and friends were his heart and he would do anything for anyone, but pick his daughters up for a date and you’d better be ready for some serious hazing.

A connoisseur of the finest pastrami, Stanley could always locate the best delicatessen in any city simply by sense of smell and tolerate the hottest of hot sauces known to man.

Stanley was a community-minded person who gave of himself freely, volunteering and mentoring for organizations such a B’nai B’rith, AYSO Soccer and the Exchange Club of Hanover. In his youth, he was a proud member of the Army Reserve.

Stanley loved rot-gut Bourbon, a B+H bagel hot out of the oven, a well-crafted dad joke, a good adventure and above-all-else, his beloved Judy and his four granddaughters, who were the apples of his eye.

There will be a socially distanced, mask-wearing, graveside service at Ohev Shalom Cemetery in Montoursville at 1p.m. Friday, March 19.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and BBYO (formerly B’nai B’rith Youth Organization).

Please share fond memories or condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.