Williamsport -- Stanley E. Solarek, 93, of Williamsport passed away due to Covid-19 on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born September 10, 1927 in Freeland, he was a son of Stanley E. and Clara (Bartosevich) Solarek.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II where he was a tank driver and part of group referred to as “Hell on Wheels.” Stan worked at Vidmar, and retired from AVCO/Lycoming Engines after 36 plus years of employment as a stock chaser, welder, and forklift operator.

Stan was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. He was also a former member of the Polish Club, LeRoy O. Buck Post #7863 VFW, Montoursville American Legion, and the N.R.A. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, archery, fishing and trapping muskrats and minks. He could often be found fly tying and loading his own bullets. In his earlier years he enjoyed playing softball for the Vidmar Company Softball team. Stan was a gentle soul with a quiet and serious demeanor who loved his family immensely and with all his dogs especially Bonzo.

Surviving are three children, Diane M. Hitzeman (Robert) of Cogan Station, Bonnie L. Boring (Thomas) of Williamsport, Richard S. Solarek (Cynthia) of Avis; three grandchildren, Keighlyn, Alicia and Traci; three great-grandsons, Liam, Jonathan and Phineas; a sister Evelyn Evancho (John) of Florida; brother-in-law, Richard Shaffer (Alberta) of South Williamsport; two sisters-in-law, Carol Solarek of Freeland and Hannah Jane Solarek; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents Stan was preceded in death by his wife Marcella L. (Owczarczak) Solarek; two brothers, Leonard and Raymond Solarek; a sister, Jean Rogusky; brothers-in-law Victor Rogusky and Victor Owczarczak; and sister-in law, Rita Owczarczak.

Services will be held privately with burial in Wildwood Cemetery due to current health restrictions. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

A recording of the graveside service will be available later this week under Stan’s memorial page where condolences may also be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish 711 West Edwin St. Williamsport or the Lycoming County S.P.C.A. 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.