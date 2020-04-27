Muncy -- Stacie B. Keen, 60, of Muncy went to be with her Lord, Friday, April 24, 2020, after her journey with Cholangiocarcinoma. Stacie touched countless hearts with her smile, laughter, and love of God.

Born in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Wayne and Sara “Sallie” (Richart) Farrar. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen F. Keen, in 2007. The couple was married in August 1989.

Stacie was a 1977 graduate of Muncy High School. She retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, SCI Frackville. Earlier in her career, she was a corrections officer at SCI Muncy.

Stacie was a member of Friends Church, Hughesville. She had a boundless passion for ministries and volunteer work, always helping others in need. Stacie loved spending time with her grandchildren, spreading the word of God, and gardening.

Surviving are three children, Brett Lambert and his wife, Michelle, of Hughesville, Amber (Lambert) Nagel and her husband, Brian, of Muncy, and Rachel (Lambert) Spittle and her husband, Leaf, of Hegins; two stepsons, Steve Keen, of South Williamsport and Michael Keen, of North Carolina; two sisters, Lauri Farrar and her husband, Tracey Wilson, of Muncy, and Hallie Jo Farrar, of Montgomery; and their brother, Gregory Farrar, of Muncy; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one sister in infancy, Heather Lynn Farrar; and one brother, Timothy Farrar.

Burial will be held privately in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family suggests contributions in Stacie’s memory be made to Friends Can Make It Happen Inc, 52 Foster Avenue, Freeland, PA 18224.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.