Jersey Shore -- Stacey M. Markley, 52, of Jersey Shore passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home.

Born September 7, 1967 in Endicott, New York, she was a daughter to Lloyd Hendrickson and the former Mary Hover. She was preceded in death by her father and a son, David M. Markley.

Stacey was a graduate of Candor High School in New York. She attended the Calvary Baptist Church in Jersey Shore. Stacey and her husband were the owners of Dave's Tools and Trading in Jersey Shore.

She is survived by her husband, David A. Markley - they were united in marriage on September 3, 2009; a son, Andrew G. Bell, of Binghamton, N.Y.; daughters, Marissa Hendrickson, of Williamsport, Alyssa Bell, of Jersey Shore, Kayla M. Markley, of Williamsport, and Violet K. Markley, of Jersey Shore; five grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Hendrickson, of Ness City, Kansas and Brad Zimmer, of Ness City, Kansas; and a sister, Heidi Zimmer, of Candor, N.Y.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 315 Thompson St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the church. Pastor Jeffrey Howell will officiate. She will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

