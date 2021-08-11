Jersey Shore -- Spencer R. Weston, 25, of Jersey Shore died at home on August 9, 2021.

He was born in Williamsport on May 17, 1996, the son of Richard S. Weston and Melissa M. Ulmer.

Spencer was a graduate of Grove City High School and had most recently been employed by West Pharmaceuticals.

Spencer enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles, he enjoyed riding his motorcycles and aspired to be a great mechanic.

Surviving in addition to his father and his wife are Richard S. and Christyn L. Weston of Lock Haven, his mother and her husband, Melissa M. (Ulmer) and Bradd L. Williamson of Jersey Shore, are a sister Paige Weston of Jersey Shore; step sisters, Rachael Jodun and Kacie Stasko both of Jersey Shore and a step brother Ryan Stasko of Lock Haven, his fiancée Alexis Kaczor with whom he lived and their soon to be born, baby girl, Mila, his maternal grandmother, Sharon Ulmer of Montoursville paternal grandparents, Robert and Carol Weston of Montoursville, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Spencer was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Eugene Ulmer.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport.

A graveside service will be held at Jersey Shore Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. with the Pastor David McCoy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to; Melissa M. Williamson, 42 Wagner Rd., Jersey Shore, PA 17740, for the benefit of their baby Mila.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.



