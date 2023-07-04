Montgomery, Pa. — Spencer Christian Charles, 30, of Montgomery died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Born January 25, 1993 in Williamsport, he was a son of Dennis and Bobbi (Warner) Charles, of Muncy.

Spencer was a 2011 graduate of Muncy High School. He most recently worked as a truck driver for XPO, New Columbia.

Spencer was a member of Clarkstown United Methodist Church.

He was a member of the Muncy Lodge No 299 F&AM. Spencer loved spending time outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Most importantly, he was a gentle and caring man, who loved spending time with family, especially his little girl.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his daughter, Saige Charles, and her mother, Heather, and a stepson, Malachi Esais, all of Canton; one brother, Logan Charles, of Muncy; maternal grandparents, Don and Joyce Warner, of Muncy; and paternal grandparents, Wayne and Sara Charles, of Montgomery.

He was predeceased by one brother, Jordan Charles.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy, where a Masonic Service will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Friends will again be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7 at Grenoble’s, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tammy Seyler officiating.

Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Talmar.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Spencer’s memory be made to a memorial fund to benefit his daughter, Saige. Checks can be made payable to PALCO and mailed to PALCO Federal Credit Union, 191 Chad Rd. Muncy, PA 17756. Please write “Saige Charles Memorial Fund” in the memo.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

