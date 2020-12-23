Jersey Shore -- Sonia Lea Taylor, 57, of Jersey Shore died in the UPMC Williamsport Hospital on December 20.

She was a devoted wife to Leonard W. Taylor, stepmother to Amanda Kalat (Kevin) and Alyson Antolick (Lance), and grandmother to Lucy and Molly Kalat and Luke Antolick. She is also survived by her mother, Peg Kanouff, brothers and sisters: Jim Kanouff (Linda), Betsy Chambers (Rod), Donnie Kanouff, Barbara Hernandez (Sid), Troy Kanouff (Linda) and many nieces, nephews, friends, and her dogs: Maggie and Gizmo.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Kanouff.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers and friends who supported Sonia through the years.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no service at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

