Williamsport -- Sister Elizabeth J. Stetts, 78, of Daytona Beach, Florida passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Florida.

Born September 10, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Richard S. and Maxine V. (Burchett) Stetts.

At the age of 18, Betty entered the Religious Order of St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart. While there she received her nursing degree and continued to do the work of the order as a registered nurse in Australia, New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Through many health trials and tribulations of her own, Sister E.J. remained steadfast in her positive outlook on life. When others would lower their expectations on outcomes, she would raise hers. When her suffering, pain, and physical challenges of her poor health were brought up in conversation, she passionately steered away from them, not allowing it to be a measure of her life. She would always say “I am good for the shape I’m in.”

She found great joy in her exchanges with others, considering them to be extraordinary blessings. Her chosen life of poverty doing missionary work were some of her happiest days, loving all of God’s children in any way she could. She would hold many retreats with a variety of guest speakers to spread God’s love.

Sister E.J. enjoyed Walt Disney World and visiting amusement parks. When she retired to Florida she would pray the rosary with her friend Bea every day and would care for her beloved Shih Tzu dog, Moses. She connected with people everywhere she lived and loved her family immensely.

Surviving are six siblings; Bonnie O’Lone of California, Virginia Waldman (Bob) of Florida, John Stetts (Nancy) of Williamsport, William Stetts of Florida, Danny Stetts and Teresa Stetts both of Williamsport; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and dear friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Richard Stetts and a sister Deborah Stetts.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Sister E.J. will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 9 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville. A viewing will be held from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. on Monday at church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sister EJ’s name to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd. Williamsport 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

