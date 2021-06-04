Williamsport -- Sierra L. Jacobs, 24, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Monday, May 31, 2021 in an automobile accident.

Born July 23, 1996 she was a daughter of Dave Jacobs (Betty Snyder) and Lora Jacobs (John Pleasant).

Sierra enjoyed shopping, makeup, cooking, and scary movies. She had a beautiful singing voice and was courageous, taking everything she was dealt with head on. Sierra had a fun loving and happy personality, a heart of gold and a free spirited strong willed independence.

Her biggest accomplishment was being a loving mother to her two children, Ki’vonna and Ki’mari, they were her pride and joy.

In addition to her parents and children she is survived by her children’s father and partner, Kareem Smith; sisters, Tessla and Maranda Jacobs; step-brothers, Josh and Mitchell Snyder; maternal grandparents, George and Lillian Herman; paternal grandparents, Hilda Smith and Forrest Jacobs; aunts and uncles, Mindy, Kati, Wayne, Brian and Tim Jacobs, Troy, Tina, Patty, John, Richard and Bernard; several cousins, loving friends, Ed Frame (Elizabeth), Deanna and beloved pets.

A memorial service to honor the life of Sierra will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Please adhere to mask wearing guidelines.

Online condolences may be made on Sierra's memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

