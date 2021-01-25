Montoursville -- Sidney W. "Skip" Stine, Jr., 69, formerly of Montoursville, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, January 22, 2021.

Skip loved his family, animals, and nature. He enjoyed spending weekends at the hunting cabin, dancing and playing his harmonica with the Hootenanny Band.

Skip was the son of A. Jean Criswell Stine and Sidney W. Stine Sr. He was married to Sharon D. Miele Stine and they celebrated 49 loving years together.

In addition to his wife, Sharon, Skip is survived by his three daughters, Carmella E. Phillips, Melissa J. Stine, and Mary Ann K. Stine, as well as three grandchildren, Colton A. Phillips, Kylee Ann J. Taylor, and Bailey J. Taylor.

At Skip's request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Skip's name may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.