Hughesville -- Sidney E. Gable, 65, of Hughesville died Monday, October 4, 2021 at The Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born December 4, 1955, in York, he was the son of the late Henry and Audrey (Kauffman) Gable.

Sid worked his whole life in law enforcement. He worked for the following communities: Hughesville, Montgomery, Muncy where he served as chief and Williamsport where he served 25 years. Following retirement, he worked for the processing center and the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Sid enjoyed scouting and was a former assistant leader for Troop 70 Picture Rocks. He was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Julie (Fisher) Gable; a daughter, Amanda Gable of Philadelphia; two sons, Brandon (Jenny) Gable and Zachery Gable both of Williamsport; a brother, Larry (Linda) Gable of Columbus, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Ryelynn Gable.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at The Beacon: A United Methodist Church, 146 S. Main St., Hughesville with Pastor Doug Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to The Beacon: A United Methodist Church, 146 S. Main St., Hughesville, PA.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sidney Gable as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



