Duboistown, Pa. — Shirley W. Tompkins, 83, of Duboistown passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 after a brief stay at Hillside Senior Living Community. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Glen R. Tompkins on September 14, 2006.

Born July 3, 1940 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Yoder) Weaver.

Shirley was a 1958 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and was employed as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the former Grace United Methodist Church and the Grottoettes. Shirley enjoyed sudoku, drinking ice coffee, watching Wheel of Fortune, and occasionally putting a puzzle together. Most of all Shirley loved being a Gram to her three grandsons who were the light of her life.

Surviving are her children; Jeffrey C. Tompkins (Cassie) of Florence, South Carolina, Kate Y. Weaver (David) of Duboistown; three grandsons Tristin and Brock Weaver, and Derek Tompkins.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marguerite Heckert.

A funeral service to honor the life of Shirley will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport with the Rev. Dr. John F. Piper officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

