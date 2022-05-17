Trout Run -- Shirley V. Livermore, 90, of Trout Run died peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, George W. Livermore on May 29, 2004.

Born Sept. 26, 1931 in Cogan House Twp., she was a daughter of the late William L. and Ruth E. (Letson) Roupp.

Shirley was a former member of the Centennial-White Pine United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, cleaning house, gardening, canning vegetables, and growing flowers especially roses, pansies, and asters.

Surviving are a son Gary E. Livermore and daughter-in-law Faith with whom she had a special bond the last two months, both of Trout Run; two daughters Teresa L. Martz (Wilbur) of Trout Run and LeAnn M. Mathias (Scott) of Muncy; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Marion Shotzberger of Trout Run; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Sharon L. Livermore; five brothers Glenn, Leo, Delos, Miles, and Max; and three sisters Ona, Eva, and Betty.

A funeral service to honor the life of Shirley will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Cogan House Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or to a charity of donor’s choice.

