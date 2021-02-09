Muncy -- Shirley Stryker, 90, of Muncy and a resident of Wolf Run Village, Hughesville for the past three years, died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born December 28, 1930 in Montgomery, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Douple) Sampsell. On May 11, 1951 she married Robert Allen Stryker and together they celebrated 52 years of marriage before his death on January 12, 2004.

Shirley was a graduate of Montgomery High school.

She had been employed at Sylvania, Montoursville for many years.

Shirley enjoyed spending time on the farm and working with the animals.

Surviving are one son, David A. Stryker and his wife, Melissa, of Muncy; one daughter, Amelia A. Shafer and her husband, Mark, of Florida; two brothers, William Sampsell and his wife, Diane and Robert Sampsell and his wife, Hilda, all of Montgomery; three sisters, Patricia Lehman and her husband, Leonard, of New Columbia, Donna Kroh, and her husband Richard, of Hegins, Judy Deem, of Montgomery; three grandchildren, Jesse and Cody Stryker and Amy Shafer and two great-grandchildren, twins, Sloane and Piper.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by numerous brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in the Montoursville Cemetery with Pastor Michael Hill officiating.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

