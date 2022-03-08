Muncy -- Shirley Seibert Muffly, 90, of Muncy, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, March 6, 2022 at UPMC Muncy.

Born May 17, 1931 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Paul R. Seibert and Lena Mae (VanNordstrand) Seibert. On December 22, 1951 she married James L. Muffly, who survives. Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Shirley was a 1949 graduate of Muncy High School and a 1951 graduate of Temple University, where she was the class valedictorian. She began her career as a dental hygienist at the Muncy school district. After traveling with Jim while he served in the Navy, she returned to her career at the Hughesville school district. Shirley then worked for a number of years as a dental hygienist for Dr. Amer in Hughesville and eventually retired from the business of Dr. VanEss, who had taken over the previous practice.

She was a life member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Muncy. Shirley was a member of the Laureate Epsilon Pi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.

An avid creator, she enjoyed learning new arts beginning with ceramics, which she made and distributed to her friends. Shirley worked with metal decorating tools, perfecting her gold leaf techniques. She was an excellent knitter. Shirley also enjoyed painting and was proud of the paintings she had done of family homes.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Karen M. Sebring, of Muncy; a son and daughter-in-law, James L. Jr. and Debra L. Muffly, of Muncy; a brother, Paul R. Seibert, Jr., of Greenville, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Matthew R. Sebring and his fiancé, Jessica Immel, Austin J. Muffly, and his wife, Brittnie, and Megan C. Todorow, and her husband Casey; and three great-grandchildren, Brylee, Walker and Connor.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Ben Lander, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers, and suggests, contributions in Shirley’s name be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Muffly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



