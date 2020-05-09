Washingtonville -- Shirley R. Reigle, 84, of Washingtonville, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home.

Born July 16, 1935 in Derry Twp., Montour Co., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Erma (Billmeyer) Roberts. On December 31, 1954, she married Herbert W. Reigle and together they celebrated 65 years of marriage this pass year.

Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Danville High School.

She was a member of the Washingtonville Lutheran Church, Washingtonville Fire Co. Ladies Aux, and Montour Garden Club. She was also involved with voter registration in Washingtonville.

Shirley enjoyed baking bread and won awards at the Montour Delong Fair. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Herbert, she is survived by her three daughters: Linda K. Satteson and her husband Bill, of Milton, Terry L. Roup and her husband Gordon, of Danville, and Michelle W. Hogan, and her partner Connie Crocker of Turbotville; five grandchildren: Angie Satteson, Ashley Crawley, Nicole Judge, Ian and Gabe Hogan; four great-grandchildren: Dominic, Silas, Wyatt and Lily; two brothers: Larry Roberts of Danville and Gary Roberts of Washingtonville; and two sister’s: Mary Cromis and Sandy Roberts, both of Danville.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Washingtonville Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in Shirley’s memory be made to her church, Washingtonville Lutheran Church, PO Box 181, Washingtonville, PA 17884, or Washingtonville Fire Dept., 19 Strawberry Ridge Road, Danville, PA 17821.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.