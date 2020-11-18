Williamsport -- Shirley Mae Holliday (nee Andersen) of Williamsport died in the comfort of her home on Friday, November 13, 2020.

The youngest of six, Shirley was born in Racine, Wis., moving with her family to California as an adolescent. Her parents, Holger and Laura Andersen, instilled in Shirley and her siblings a deep pride of their Danish heritage that she passed down to her own children and grandchildren.

She was married to the love of her life, Cecil "Chet" Holliday for 66 years before he preceded her in death in 2018. They shared a life full of many cross-country moves, travels to Slovenia, road trips to Chet's family in Mississippi, and other adventures. They were steadfast in their nightly ritual of giving each other goodnight kisses, even after so many years together.

Shirley had an affinity for healthcare, leading her to positions at Divine Providence Hospital Emergency Room and Thrift Drug Store at the Loyal Plaza. Shirley was a breast cancer survivor who spent many years providing support and outreach to other women through the American Cancer Society, and was a longtime volunteer for the Salvation Army. She was a master at embroidery--her favorite hobby--and had several guilty pleasures like celebrity gossip magazines, late-night crime shows, and good Danish kringle. She loved restoring antiques, collecting paperweights and vintage buttons, and was known as The Button Lady on Ebay. Her lifelong love of music and various social activities gave her the opportunity to use her beautiful soprano voice, remembered fondly by all. What brought her the most joy was her family, of whom she was fiercely proud and loved with abundance.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses: son John, husband of Adele; daughters Lauri, wife of David Pierce; Catherine, wife of Edward Oehrig; and Wendy, wife of John Alleborn. Three grandchildren: Cristen, wife of Tyler Satre; Madeline and Finnian. She was expecting to become a great grandmother to twin boys in December. In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Stanley, Lester, Harvey, Kenneth and Phyllis.

A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org/donate.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome to sign a register book or share a memory.