Lock Haven -- Shirley M. Rishel, 89, formerly of Mackey Ave., Lock Haven passed away January 1, 2021 at the Susque View Home in Lock Haven where she had resided.

She was born in Beech Creek, on October 10, 1931 to the late James and Mary Anderson Havner.

Shirley was united in marriage on July 7, 1951 to William R. Rishel who preceded her in death July 13, 2016. She was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Castanea, and formerly worked at the former Bloomsburg Mills, Armstrong Inc. She retired from Champion Parts in Beech Creek.

Survivors include a son Gary (Ellen) Rishel of Lock Haven, and three sisters: Nancy Dickey, Trudy Masden and Ruth Herlocker. Also surviving are five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Shirley was preceded in death by a son, Dennis W. Rishel.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven.

