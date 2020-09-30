Montgomery -- Shirley M. McCarty, 85, a lifelong resident of Montgomery, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born November 12, 1934 in Montgomery, she was the daughter of the late Carl L. and Mary C. (Hill) Foust. On September 1, 1951 she married Fred E. McCarty, who survives. Together they celebrated 69 years of marriage.

Shirley attended Montgomery High School. She worked as a knitting machine operator at the former Montgomery Mills for 23 years. Shirley enjoyed raising and caring for her family.

She was a former member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery. Shirley was a member of the United Commercial Travelers, the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Consolidated Sportsmen’s Ladies Auxiliary, Loyalsock.

Proud of keeping an immaculate house, Shirley loved cooking and cleaning. She enjoyed flowers and playing pinochle with friends.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, David “Gunner” McCarty and Sally Miller, of Selinsgrove and Larry “Mick” McCarty and Dodie Smith, of Goodyear, Arizona; a daughter, Peggy and Jay Dunlap, of Elimsport; a granddaughter Kathryn and Cameron Welch; and a great-granddaughter, Harper Welch.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a stepfather, Robert H. “Bud” King and a granddaughter, Lauren McCarty.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.