Williamsport -- Shirley L. (Gower) Stripp, 86, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

Surviving is her loving husband of almost 66 years, Bernard R. Stripp, whom she married August 20, 1955.

Born December 11, 1934 in Oakdale, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Robert J. and Caroline (Cooper) Gower.

She was graduate of West Allegheny High School. Shirley was a secretary for many years at West Penn Power Pittsburgh, and retired in 1990 as supervisor of admissions at Williamsport Hospital. She was a member of Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church.

Shirley loved to read and listen to music but most of all she enjoyed dinners with her family on Sundays and when all of the grandchildren and great-grand children were near.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Lori Paulhamus (Dennis) of Jersey Shore a daughter-in-law Cathy Stripp of Jersey Shore; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Scott, Caitlyn, and Haley; and six great-grandchildren, Lee, Cru, Wesson, Maddison, Rocky and Holden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Stripp on Dec. 15, 2019 and two brothers, Robert and Dale Gower.

A viewing will be held from 2-3 p.m. and from 6- 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport.

An additional viewing will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25 at Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Main St. Jersey Shore. A funeral service to honor Shirley’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday at church. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Main Street, Jersey Shore PA 17740 or Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Shirley’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

