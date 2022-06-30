Lock Haven — Shirley L. Stevenson (Smith) met her Lord and Savior on Thursday evening, June 28, 2022.

She was born on February 25, 1931 in Lock Haven, where she lived until she met and married James R. Stevenson, who survives. They would have been married for seventy years this October.

She is survived by two daughters, Darla (Jim) Oberdorf of Swansboro, North Carolina and Donna (Tom) Foy of Lock Haven. Grandchildren include Christina (Aaron) Montgomery, Selena (Bob) Mullaney, Brad (Sarah) Oberdorf, Ashley (Jacob) Ritorto and Ross (Brianna) Foy. Great grandchildren Marc, Sydney and Jon Montgomery, Logan Mullaney, Reverie and Simone Ritorto, Eleanor Foy and a sibling coming in November.

Shirley was a woman of great faith and tried to find God’s hand in all of life’s situations. She was a member of and active at the First Baptist Church in Lock Haven for many years.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will be received in the cemetery one half hour prior to services. The family will provide flowers. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 210 N. Vesper St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Stevenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.