Linden -- Shirley Louise Hill, 91, of Linden died peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Muncy Place.

Born August 23, 1929 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Helen Leona (Kilpatrick) Schlee. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John L. Hill on January 16, 1997, and a brother Leonard Schlee.

Shirley worked as a presser at Weldon’s for over 30 years and later retired from Carol Hockman.

She was a member of Newberry Church of Christ. Shirley was an excellent cook and baker and made the best peanut butter fudge. She enjoyed country music, reading, word puzzles, being outside and watching wildlife. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Surviving are a son John W. Hill (Jacquelyn) of Montgomery, three grandchildren, Christine A. Vanhorn (Dean) of Elimsport, John W. Hill, Jr. (Renee) of Hughesville, and Kimberly A. Ditzler (Justin) of Muncy, four great grandchildren, three sisters Sarah J. Hill, Clara A. Williamson, June M. Davis, and a brother William D. Schlee and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service to honor the life of Shirley will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Woodward Twp. Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Sanders.

Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to Newberry Church of Christ 822 Diamond St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences and a recording of Shirley’s service can be found on her memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.