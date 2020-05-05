Williamsport -- Shirley L. Collins, 94, of Williamsport, passed away with family by her side Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Leighton Place in Williamsport.

Born August 5, 1925, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late G. Gordon and Cora I. (Dailey) Leidhecker.

She was an active member at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and was involved in various committees. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and pursuing her passion for music as a season ticket holder to the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra. Shirley was a member of the DuBoistown Garden Club and loved making Christmas wreaths and centerpieces.

She volunteered for many years at the Community Theater League, Williamsport Hospital and Valley View Nursing Center. For more than 30 years she opened her home to international students. For those efforts she was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club of Williamsport.

Surviving is a son, William "Bill" S. Collins Jr. (Kim), of Springfield, Va.; two grandchildren, Cheree David (Zach), of Arlington, Va., and Robert Simpson (fiancee Julia Rowley), of Lovettsville, Va.; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Naomi Leidhecker, of Williamsport, and several beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and a brother, G. Gordon Leidhecker, III, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William S. Collins, in 1989.

A memorial service for Shirley will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1400 Market St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight Confer Funeral Home.

