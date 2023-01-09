Montgomery, Pa. — Shirley L. Bower, 91, of Montgomery died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Heritage Springs, Montoursville.

Born February 3, 1931 in Montgomery, she was the only child of the late Franklin and Carrie (Buss) Whidden. On November 4, 1951, she married John C. “Sonny” Bower, Jr. who preceded her in death on March 28, 2013. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Shirley was a 1949 graduate of the former Montgomery-Clinton High School. Earlier in life she worked at the former Grit Newspaper. Shirley dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. She enjoyed a life of dairy farming and performing the role of bookkeeper.

She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Elimsport, where she played the organ for services as well as numerous weddings.

Shirley enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, and baking, making the most delicious rhubarb desserts and applesauce.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, David C. and Judy Bower, Dennis J. and Candy Bower, and Daniel F. and Carol Bower, all of Montgomery; seven grandchildren, Chad (Nikki) Bower, Jodi (Max) Furman, Darrin (Jennifer) Bower, Carrie (Brent) Carpenter, Kit (Ashlee) Bower, Bethany Bower (Jaime) and Danelle Bower (Julian); and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in the Elimsport Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 715 Pikes Peak Road, Allenwood, PA 17810.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

