Today

Rain likely. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.