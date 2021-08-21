South Williamsport -- Shirley J. Staggert, 85, of South Williamsport died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at her home.

Born April 28, 1936 in Washingtonville, she was a daughter of the late Delbert and Erma (Seese) Milheim. Her husband of 35 years, Robert W. Staggert Jr., preceded her in death on June 21, 2010.

Shirley attended Delong Memorial School and graduated from Muncy High School, Class of 1954. She was employed at the former City View Motel, Montgomery Mills, and retired from West Company in 1990. In her free time, she enjoyed her flowers and gardening, camping, crafting, and playing Bingo.

Surviving are two daughters, Tammi J. Knight of South Williamsport, and Lori Steward of Lyman, S.C.; five sons, Donald L. Person of Moncks Corner S.C., Ronald L. (William) Person of Montgomery, Gregory S. Person of Williamsport, James (Dawn) Staggert of Cogan Station, and William (Camille) Staggert of Hiddenite, N.C.; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, a niece, Dora Gold of Muncy; and a nephew, Lawrence Johnson of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Johnson, and a grandson, Joshua M. Knight.

The family will hold a graveside service on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

