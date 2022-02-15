Linden -- Shirley J. (Yoder) Smith, 87, of Linden went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 13, 2022.

She was born June 22, 1934 in Williamsport, the daughter of the late J. Ralph and Sara (Blemly) Yoder.

Shirley attended the Maple Springs one-room school and graduated from Williamsport High School in 1952. She married Elmer C. Smith on February 17, 1954, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage until his passing in

2020. Together they raised a family of five children on the family farm.

She was a member of Pine Run United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and the Pine Run Grange. She was talented at sewing, knitting, and particularly crocheting and enjoyed making useful and decorative items for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking and especially baking - the cookie jar was rarely empty. For many years, she sold milk and eggs from the family farm to friends and neighbors. After her husband's retirement, they traveled the country leisurely, visiting all the lower 48 states.

She is survived by five children, Diane L. (Edwin) Allabough, of Linden, Charles L., of Jersey Shore, Debra A. (Harry) Bigelow, of Linden, Ronald E. (Lynn), of Los Alamos, N.M., and Donald E. (Kimberly), of Linden; 13

grandchildren - Joanne Richer, Jonathan Foster, Timothy Foster, Charles Smith, Jr., Jacob Smith, Jacqueline Heidenreich, Victoria McDougall, Alicia O'Donnell, Benjamin Bigelow, Tazler Smith, Kalem Smith, Kathryn Smith, and Adelyn McNutt; 23 great-grandchildren - Joslyn, Ryland, Jonathan, Phineas, Lily, Carle, Nikolas, Vivian, Isabelle, Carolyn, Juliet, Athena, Matthew, John, Patrick, Margaret, Claire, Reagan, Robert, Ellanor, James, Walter, and Ronan; one step-great-grandchild, Blake; and a sister, Nancy Brown, of Linden.

She was predeceased by her husband and three siblings, Gerald Yoder, Sara Brown, and Dorothy Sechrist.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Pine Run United Methodist Church with Pastor Richard DeMarte and Rev. Mick Dawes officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Burial will be in Woodward Township Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pine Run United Methodist Church, 1719 Pine Run Road, Linden, PA 17744.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore, PA.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



