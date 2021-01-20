Watsontown -- Shirley J. Rupert, 83, of Watsontown passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born March 20, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lillian E. (Middlesworth) Lindauer. On September 10, 1955, she married Nile L. Rupert and together they celebrated 43 years of marriage until his passing on July 17, 1998.

Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Watsontown High School. She worked and retired from Masonite in 1989 after over 25 years. She also worked at Bryfogle's Plant Village in Washingtonville.

She loved her cats, Bayley and Marley, and her beloved dog. Most of all she enjoyed all the time she could spend with her family.

She is survived by her four children: Judy E. Rupert and her husband Flory Greico, Cathy M. Harris, all of Muncy, Michael L. Rupert and his wife Jada, of White Deer, and Diane R. Williams and her husband Jim, of Watsontown; two step-sons: Larry N. Rupert and his wife Jane, of Montgomery, and Dennis L. Rupert and his wife Bonnie, of Milton; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one sister: Peggy Bird, of Watsontown.

In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Christie Kay Williams, and son-in-law, Robert E. Harris.

Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 23 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory can be made to your local SPCA.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com