Duboistown — Shirley Gayle Field Lesher, 88, moved home to heaven to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2022, from her residence in Duboistown. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Lesher, who preceded her in death on November 17, 2011.

Born in 1933 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Jesse George and Viola May (McWilliams) Field. Shirley retired from McNearny, Page, Vanderlin and Hall, as a paralegal. She enjoyed tea parties, traveling, reading, and puzzles.

Above all, Shirley lived a life fully dedicated to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As a woman of deep faith, Shirley exemplified God’s love for all and turning to Him and trusting Him in the face of adversity with unwavering faith. She was tender hearted, humble, patient, and could sit quietly as a child of God, full of everlasting love. She was a faithful member of Duboistown United Methodist Church where you could find her praising the Lord, offering a gentle smile, a listening ear or a kind word to others.

Surviving are her four children, Wenda Lockcuff of Stedman, N.C., Laurie Lesher- Lockcuff (Kipton) of Oviedo, Fla., Amy Richardson (Charles) of Winter Park, Fla., and Gregory Lesher (Julia) of Allen, Texas; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, Shirley was also preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Sanchez.

A memorial service to honor the life of Shirley will be held at Duboistown United Methodist Church, 133 Summer St., S. Williamsport, on Wednesday, November 2 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to Duboistown United Methodist Church-Missions. Inurnment will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Shirley’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

