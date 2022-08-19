Williamsport — Shirley G. Miller, 92, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Gatehouse.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Ott Miller, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage until his passing in October 2000.

Born in Williamsport on November 26, 1929 she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Mae (Daneker) Goertz.

Shirley was a 1947 graduate of Williamsport High School and attended Lycoming College. She was employed as an assistant in the Williamsport High School library and as a claims analyst by AETNA for their Federal Health Insurance Plan.

Shirley moved to The Villages, Florida, in 1993 where she was a member of the Lake County Shrine Auxiliary and an active member of Hope Lutheran Church. Selfless and always putting others first, she was an avid volunteer including at Habitat for Humanity and The Haven for abused women.

She returned to Williamsport in 2007, volunteered in the gift shop at Divine Providence Hospital, and served on several committees at the Williamsport Home Apartments. Shirley was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran church and Divine Hospital Auxiliary.

Above all else, she treasured moments with her family. They were truly her world. Surviving are her children, William D. Miller (Jan) of Berkeley Heights, N.J., Richard O. Miller (Josie) and Barbara M. Cooley both of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Megan (Jake), Joey (Jason), Katie (Philip), Michele (Luke), and Michael; and three great-grandchildren, Emma, McKenna, and Jonathan.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Salabes and her son-in-law, Ken Cooley.

Shirley lived her life with compassion, kindness, a sharp sense of humor, and love of her immediate and extended family, friends, and community. “Happiness is” was one of her common refrains—words she brought to life through bringing happiness to countless others.

A memorial service to honor Shirley’s life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 26 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 142 Market Street, Williamsport. Inurnment will then occur in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport, followed by a reception at St. Mark’s.

The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to the UPMC Family Hospice team especially to Dr. Nesbitt, Beth, Danielle, Shondra, and Susan for their devoted love and care shown to our beloved Shirley.

The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to UPMC Family Hospice or the inpatient unit at Divine Providence Hospital (The Gatehouse), 1100 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Shirley’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

