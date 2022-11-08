Mill Hall — Shirley Frances Crites Myers, age 94, of Mill Hall passed away on November 5, 2022 after a brief illness in UPMC Williamsport.

Shirley was born in Mill Hall to Idabelle and Earl Crites on August 30, 1928. She graduated from Mill Hall High School and attended Lock Haven State College. Shirley earned a beautician’s certificate and a certificate in business. She worked as Executive Secretary for Lock Haven University’s Physical Education Department for many years.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Crystal Myers Jozefick (Jim) of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a nephew, James Angus (MaryJo) of Middletown, Connecticut, and niece, Sharon Brubaker (Rob) of North East, Maryland, as well as four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Idabelle and Earl, her brother Richard Crites, her sister Beatrice Crites Angus, niece Deborah Angus Holsinger, and two great-grandchildren.

Services are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St. , Lock Haven. Funeral services will be private and at the discretion of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org). The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful care at Susque-View Nursing Home, Lock Haven and the medical team at UPMC Williamsport.

